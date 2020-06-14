Thailand reopens gyms and fitness centers with log-ins and outs

BANGKOK-The Department of Health has stressed fitness centers must continue enforcing COVID-19 precautionary measures and screen customers for symptoms, while personal trainers are required to wear a face mask at all times.







The Department of Health’s Director General Dr.Panpimol Wipulakorn, has reminded gyms and fitness centers to strictly enforce hygiene and other precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

Her remarks were made after an inspection of fitness centers’ compliance with disease control guidelines, following their reopening.



Each fitness center must set up an entry screening point for customers, while personal trainers and staff must wear face masks at all times.

Exercise equipment and spaces must be arranged to allow customers to maintain at least 1-2 meters distance from each other, with capacity limits enforced to prevent crowding. Equipment and toilets must be cleaned at least every two hours.

Customers must log their visits by checking in and out on the Thai Chana platform, and are encouraged to wear their face mask. Customers can take off their mask while exercising so they can breathe properly, but should refrain from talking closely to other people, and refrain from being in any crowded area.

The Department of Health continues to encourage the general public to exercise regularly to improve their health and immune system, while fully complying with the precautionary measures. (NNT)











