Thailand ‘State of Emergency’ may be extended

BANGKOK – The state of emergency may be extended while schools and airports will reopen and there will be long holidays next month, according to Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

“It is possible to extend the imposition of the emergency decree. It is being considered. The choice is to either extend or end it. However, measures will be reduced. For example, the curfew will be lifted and crowd gathering will be allowed. The emergency decree may remain in effect for the sake of swift solutions,” Mr Wissanu said.







Without the imposition of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations, officials assigned by the public health minister could not integrate operations among the police, the military and civil service officials, the deputy prime minister said.

Under the state of emergency, officials assigned to cope with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) could bring returnees from airports to state quarantine facilities in provinces right away and the government paid for the quarantine, he cited.

Without the emergency decree, provincial authorities would have to approve the inter-provincial travel of returnees and payment for their quarantine, he said.







With the emergency decree, the government could close particular beaches, schools and shops just after infection is detected there, Mr Wissanu said.

The state of emergency was earlier set to be imposed until June 30. (TNA)











