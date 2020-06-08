Thailand prepares for post-COVID labor export

BANGKOK – The prime minister has ordered the Labor Ministry to prepare Thai workers for overseas jobs after the coronavirus disease 2019 crisis.







Government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha made the order as Thailand was among highly demanded labor sources of global labor markets including Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, Japan and Israel.

Thai workers were popular among countries for their discipline and Thailand’s successful COVID-19 control, she said.



The Kuwaiti ambassador to Thailand met the prime minister and expressed demand for Thai workers to support Kuwaiti economic rehabilitation. Therefore, the prime minister ordered the Labor Ministry’s Employment Department and its private partners to prepare the labor export, Ms Narumon said.

The preparation will include skill and language training and trained workers will be ready for labor export when international travel resumes. The government planned to export about 100,000 workers and expected to generate national income worth 140 billion baht based on the workers’ income, she said.

"The Thai workers who are interested in legal overseas jobs should prepare their health and skills and the government will facilitate their job placement," Ms Narumon said. (TNA)












