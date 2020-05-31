Thailand Special Announcement of COVID-19

Regarding the COVID-19 situation in Thailand (May 30), 16 cases recovered and were discharged (a total of 2,961 cases have recovered or 96.23% of the total number of the confirmed cases) and 59 were being treated in hospitals (1.92% of the total number of confirmed cases). 1 new COVID-19 case was confirmed in someone who returned from Saudi Arabia under state quarantine. This brought the total number of cases to 3,077. The total number of deaths remained at 57. There were no reports of deaths.







From the reports of confirmed cases in the last 2 weeks, among 52 confirmed cases, the majority (43 cases or 82.69% of the total number of confirmed cases) are Thai citizens who returned from abroad and were being observed under the state quarantine supported by the government. Some Thai people including graduate students, workers, and tourists still remain abroad.

The government has policies to bring them back and provide state quarantine facilities to prevent spreading the disease to people in the country. This operation must be carefully prepared and managed by the government to bring them back and prevent congestion in the quarantine places so that it is within the health management capacity of healthcare teams by limiting the number of passengers entering the country. There, they must be observed for 14 days and have their samples collected 2 times. If individuals are positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), they will be sent to receive timely treatment in the hospital.

The Ministry of Public Health asked the general public to be confident in the quarantine measures implemented in those groups so they can manage, control, and prevent the spread of disease under the standards.

The government has announced phase 3 of the relaxation of the restrictions which will gointo effect on 1 June 2020 by allowing additional businesses and activities such as sports stadium, gym/fitness centers, spas, Thai massage centers, beauty clinics, exhibition halls, convention centers, cinemas, etc. which are at risk of infection and contact with the disease. Thus, cooperation from everybody is necessary.

The MOPH emphasizes that you must keep and strictly practice the protective measures and habits including wearing a face mask, cleaning your hands, keeping space between each other, not touching your face, eyes, nose, mouth with unclean hands, and strictly following the instructions in each service location for safety purposes.

(ddc.moph.go.th – Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, Thailand)











