Thailand inter-provincial bus services to restart with anti Covid-19 measures

BANGKOK– Nakhonchai Air Co will resume its inter-provincial bus services on June 1 with measures to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







Kruawan Wongrukmit, chief executive officer of Nakhonchai Air, said her company was ready for service resumption after suspension in April.

Ensuring disease control measures, she said that passengers would be seated close to windows only and be required to wear face masks while her staff would wear both face masks and face shields.







Passengers will check in for the bus service by scanning a QR code that will send their information to the Disease Control Department of the Public Health Ministry to support quick disease investigation. Passengers can also use mobile phones to make checkouts when reaching their destinations and rate the disease control standard of the company.

All visitors to Nakhonchai Air's bus terminals will have their temperatures checked. Alcohol gel will be available there. Social distancing will be imposed in all service areas and touch points will be disinfected hourly. (TNA)












