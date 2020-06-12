Thailand resumes 108 interprovincial train services nationwide

Bangkok – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced that it will resume interprovincial train services nationwide from 11 June with bookings already begun from 10 June, onwards.Pent up demand for travel will require more trains running at only 50 per cent capacity

Mr. Nirum Maniphan, SRT Governor, said that according to the Coronary Epidemic Infection Management Centre 2019, the time is right to expand services, and there is a pent up demand to travel across provincial areas.







“The resumption of service follows an earlier announcement on the first phase of services and will reduce the economic impact on the local people and society. Health and security measures will follow the rules of the World Health Organization and according to the ongoing assessment of Thailand’s public health situation,” he said.

The number of passengers on each train will only be half the usual number under social distancing measures while other anti-pandemic guidelines will also be strictly enforced at railway stations and on board.

All train passengers are required to wear face masks and have their temperature checked and wash their hands with alcohol gel before boarding at railway stations, besides observing social distancing rules, according to the SRT governor.

Though each train is only running at half capacity, the number of operable trains is being increased on all routes in all regions throughout the country from Thursday, 11 June, to meet the rising number of passengers. As part of the social distancing rules, no passengers are allowed to be unseated or to stand on board while the dining cars on the trains will not be open. However, passengers may bring their own food to eat on board.

It is expected that more people will want to travel. So, both train services within urban areas and long-distance provincial travel, with suburban trains, regular trains and 108 interprovincial expected to ease travel congestion.

Interprovincial train services (round trip) today resume 20 trains as follows:

-Northern Line: two trains (round trip) on the Bangkok-Chiang Mai route.

-Northeastern Line: three trains (round trip) on the Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani and Bangkok-NongKhai routes.





-Southern Line: five trains (round trip) on the Bangkok-Hat Yai, Bangkok-Su-ngai Kolok, Bangkok-Surat Thani and Bangkok-Trang routes. *There will be no stopping at Chumphon and Surat Thani during the 23.00-03.00 Hrs. curfew hours.

Suburban train services run as normal from today, 11 June, with 88 trains in total, as follows:

-Northern Line: 15 suburbs, regular and local trains.

-Northeastern Line: 12 regular and local trains.

-Southern Line: 18 regular and local trains.

-Eastern Line: 15 regular trains.

-Mae Klong Line – Ban Laem Line: six local car trains.

-WongwianYai – Mahachai Line: 22 regular trains.

For bookings or information, call the 24-hour hotline on 1690 or visit www.railway.co.th.

(tatnews.org)











