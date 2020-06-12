Indonesia commends and wishes to learn from Thailand on control of COVID-19

At the Command Building I, Government House, H.E. Mr. Ahmad Rusdi, Ambassador of Indonesia to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam on occasion of his completion of tenure.

The Deputy Prime Minister congratulated close and comprehensive relations between Thailand and Indonesia in all dimensions, and thanked the Ambassador for his crucial role in promoting relations and cooperation during the past 4 years of his tenure. Thailand commits to work closely with the incoming Indonesian Ambassador to further promote mutual cooperation. Both parties also expressed readiness for Thailand and Indonesia to become strategic partners.







The Indonesian Ambassador expressed appreciation toward to Deputy Prime Minister for the meeting. As this year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, he hopes that a number of activities be held to celebrate such a special occasion. The Ambassador also affirmed that the incoming Ambassador would continue to forge relations and cooperation between Thailand and Indonesia.

Both parties also discussed COVID-19 situation, on which the Ambassador commended Thailand’s success in curbing the disease, and expressed hope for Indonesia to learn and adopt Thailand’s experiences. The Deputy Prime Minister thanked Indonesia for facilitating repatriation of Thai citizens, and was confident that the country would be able to get over this challenging situation soon. Thailand stands ready to provide help and share its experiences on COVID-19 related measures.

Both parties were also pleased with close educational cooperation. The Deputy Prime Minister thanked Indonesian Government for providing support to Thai students in Indonesia who have had a good opportunity to learn about Wasatiyyah Islam, and ways of life of the Muslims in Indonesia.

