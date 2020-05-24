Thai fruit promotions as China eases its lockdowns

NONTHABURI – The Commerce Ministry is actively promoting Thai fruits in eight Chinese cities as China is easing its anti-COVID-19 lockdowns.







Somdet Susomboon, director-general of the ministry’s Department of International Trade Promotion, said his department launched promotional events as instructed by Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister JurinLaksanwvisit because China started to ease its lockdowns earlier imposed to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The lockdown relaxation followed effective COVID-19 control and raised Chinese demand for Thai fruits and it was good time for the promotions, Mr Somdet said.

The department and its trade promotion office in China were organizing the Thai Fruits Golden Months events in Shanghai, Qingdao, Nanning, Chengdu, Chongqing, Xi’an, Xiamen and Kunming from May to July. The activities took place both online and offline, he said.

The promotions focused on durian, mangosteen, longan, coconut, mango, rose apple, pomelo and banana. The activities help market Thai fruits while orchards were yielding them, he said. (TNA)











