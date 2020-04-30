Thailand reports 7 new Covid-19 infections, some businesses to reopen on May 3

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said 22 more patients recovered and were released from hospitals, bringing the total recovery cases to 2,687. The number of coronavirus patients being treated in hospitals is 213 while the death toll remains at 54.







It is the first time the daily rate of new infections has no new cases linked to previous patients, the CCSA said.

Seven new infections consisted of four cases in Phuket and Krabi, found in aggressive testing and three returnees from Malaysia, who had been placed under state quarantine.

The CCSA announced to relax restrictions on six business categories with strict conditions.

Markets, restaurants, wholesale and retail businesses, recreation facilities, hairdressers, and pet grooming parlours will be able to reopen on May 3. (TNA)

















