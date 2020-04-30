Preventive measure taken against COVID-19 at labor camps in Thailand

BANGKOK– Labor Ministry and Ayutthaya province have stepped up preventive measures against Covid-19 among laborers.







Theanrat Nawamawat, deputy director-general of the Department of Employment said the ministry ordered the agencies under its supervision to launch public relations campaign among migrant workers and to educate employers and workers about health guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus at workplaces and worker camps.

Local authorities in Ayutthaya distributed pamphlets to advise them how to protect themselves from the virus and placards in four languages – Thai, Lao, Myanmar and Cambodian were installed to remind people to practice safe hygiene and keep social distancing

Face masks and hand sanitizers were distributed to laborers and random tests for Covid-19 were conducted on workers at 10 construction sites.

The inspection at labor camps found most of workers lived in poor conditions with inadequate sanitation. Local officials gave them advice to improve hygiene standards at their accommodations. (TNA)


















