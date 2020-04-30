Stranded foreign tourists grateful for Thai hospitality and assistance

By Pattaya Mail
Tourists hold up signs of gratitude for the kindness and care that they receive from Thai people.

KRABI, April 29 – Foreign tourists show their appreciation for hospitality and assistance from local authorities and people of Thailand’s Koh Phi Phi after being stranded on the island in the Andaman Sea due to flight cancellations amid COVID-19 pandemic.



Banners and placards put up by foreigners show messages of gratitude toward local people who have provided them food, accommodation, medical care and visa exemption.

The tourist who posted one of the messages said she had been stranded on the island for two months and wished to thank Thailand for the helps that she will never forget.



Deputy Governor of Krabi Somkuan Khan-ngern said he was proud of all parties involved in giving care for 274 foreign tourists stranded on the island.

Koh Phi Phi Hospital and a medical team would continue to provide medical service for the foreigners and conduct active case finding on the island, he said.

Besides Koh Phi Phi, estimated 10,000 foreign tourists were stranded on Koh Samui, Koh Pa-ngan and Koh Tao islands in the Gulf of Thailand due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and closures.

Thailand has given visa amnesty for foreigners on Tourist Visas running up to July 30. (TNA)

Foreigners receive medical care provided by the local hospital.

A tourist washes his hands with sanitizer gel as he talks to the medical staff.
Physical distancing is strictly enforced as the foreigners wait for their turn to meet the medical staff.




