Thai Industry Sentiment Index hits lowest level in 11 years

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) reported the TISI which came from a survey of companies in several industrial sectors.

FTI chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree said the Index further dropped from 88.0 in March to 75.9 in April, the lowest since April 2009.







All businesses were concerned over the impacts of COVID-19 on economic activities from manufacturing to sales and exports, he said.

Many companies had suspended manufacturing and reduced their workforce’s due to liquidity problems, said Supant.

The FTI called on the government to consider more assistance for Small- and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) such as income tax exemption for three years. (TNA)

