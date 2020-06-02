Thailand ranks 8th for protecting children’s rights under pressure due to COVID-19

Ministry of Education disclosed that Thailand has been ranked 8th on the ‘KIDSRIGHTS INDEX 2020’ for the country’s protection of children’s rights under pressure due to COVID-19. The KidsRights Index covers five domains with a total of 20 indicators. The five domains include:







1. Right to Life

2. Right to Health

3. Right to Education

4. Right to Protection

5. Enabling Environment for Child Rights

In the KidsRights Index 2020, Iceland ranks first as the country where children’s rights are best guaranteed, followed by Switzerland, Finland, Sweden, Germany, Netherlands, Slovenia, Thailand, France, and Denmark. (Thaigov.go.th)











