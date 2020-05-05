Thailand Model Farm Project to overcome COVID-19 downturn

ANGTHONG – A model farm project under a Royal Initiative provides agricultural knowledge for local residents who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.







Mr. Sutthi Sukosol, Permanent Secretary of Labour as Chair, along with Mr. Teerapat Prayoonsit, Permanent Secretary of the PM’s office as a representative of the Royal Thai Volunteer office, and Mr. Rewat Prasong, Governor of Angthong, have presided over the development of the model farm project under the Royal Initiative of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, at Sawangha district in Angthong province.

The COVID-19 outbreak, has had a wide impact on citizens. Many have become unemployed and face a financial crisis.

His Majesty King Vairalongkorn and Her Majesty the Queen have therefore provided a model farm project to aid the citizens of the area.

The project aims to provide careers and alleviate the burdens of daily life, by having these citizens learn specialized agricultural methods and be able to adapt them for use in their households, becoming better able to support their families.

By having these villagers become agricultural attendants, the project is able to produce and develop new products for further study and for sale. (NNT)


















