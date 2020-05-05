Thailand Celebrates Coronation Day

BANGKOK, May 4 (TNA) – Thailand celebrates the Coronation Day, marking the coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn that took place on 4 May last year.







Thai officials attended ceremonies to commemorate the coronation one year ago when the King completed the ancient rites including accepting royal regalia symbolizing the kingship and purification bathing rite with consecrated water.

May 4 was designated as the Coronation Day and a public holiday by the Cabinet of ministers later in May, 2019.

Organizers of the commemoration ceremonies such as provincial administrations of Nakhon Pathom and Trad on Monday applied social distancing practices to all attendees. (TNA)

















