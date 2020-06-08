Thailand reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, returnees from the Middle East and India

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand on Sunday reported on the COVID-19 situation, and confirmed eight new cases among returnees from foreign countries; they are all now in state quarantine.







Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesperson for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration or CCSA, announced the eight new cases on June 7, identifying them as Thais, who have just returned to their homeland. Five of them arrived from the United Arab Emirates, two returned from Kuwait, and one is from India. They are all being hospitalized in state quarantine. Meanwhile domestic cases of infection have stayed at zero for the past 13 days.

The total number of COVID-19 infection cases in Thailand is 3,112. Recoveries now number 2,972, and the total number of deaths remains at 58.

Globally, infections have reached 7 million cases, with recoveries at 3.4 million patients, while 400,000 have passed away.

However, Johns Hopkins University’s statistics reveal that the countries that faced severe problems at the beginning of the outbreak are now seeing a slower infection rate, such as China, the USA, the UK, Italy, Spain and France.











