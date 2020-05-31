Thai hotel quarantine kickback seekers identified, but not charged

BANGKOK, May 30 – Police have identified the people who demanded kickbacks from hoteliers who wanted to provide quarantine services for returnees to control the coronavirus disease 2019 but they have not been charged because no damaged parties have filed a complaint with police.







Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Chaengyodsuk said the wrongdoers were identified in areas under the jurisdiction of the Provincial Police Region 2 but no one showed up to file a complaint.

No one believed the kickback seekers and made any payment, he said.







Police did not find any government official among the bribe seekers and did not see a link with any politician. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered decisive legal action on the wrongdoers, Pol Gen Suwat said.

The Public Health Ministry planned a defamation complaint against the bribe seekers for allegedly abusing its name for vested interest. (TNA)











