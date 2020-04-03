Thailand implements coronavirus prevention campaign nationwide

BANGKOK– In addition to law enforcement, social measures, particularly social distancing, must be practiced to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In Thailand, many public and private agencies are working together to encourage social distancing.







The Social Security Office in Lopburi province is following guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by having a single entry and exit point to facilitate the screening process. The office keeps alcohol-based hand sanitizers on its counter for visitors to access. Seats are arranged so as to increase the distance between clients in all directions, while crosses are marked on the floor to indicate safe standing distances.

The Governor of Khon Kaen, Somsak Changtragul, this week inspected a construction materials retail store that is now an online-only retailer. The store has placed social distancing reminders throughout its premises. It is closely following social distancing protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Other measures are intended to prevent the virus from spreading in at-risk areas. In Sisaket province, municipal officials and border defense volunteers have joined forces to clean and disinfect a fresh market.

Meanwhile, in the northern province of Lamphun, officials from various agencies sprayed disinfectant in San Pu Loei fresh market, as many people go there to buy fresh produce.

In the South, firm measures have been implemented at a fresh market in Pattani province. Public health officers have stepped up screenings of people visiting the market using a thermal scanner. Hand sanitizers are conveniently placed for use by all vendors and visitors. People who aren’t wearing a protective mask as well as people more than 70 years old and children under five, are not allowed to enter the market. (NNT)











