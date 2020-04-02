Pattaya fighting desperately to protect city from coronavirus

By Pattaya Mail
Workers spray disinfectant in the Telephone Organization of Thailand (TOT) office.

In a desperate attempt to protect Pattaya and its citizens against the dreaded corona virus, authorities have gone all out in operations to cleanse the streets, buildings, homes and public places of any germs and impurities that could put the lives of our people at risk.


The city cleaning is a joint effort between Pattaya City’s Disease Prevention and Control Division, Disease Control Section, Public Health Office, Pattaya City and officers from the Environment Office.

Private restaurants such as the Juk-Jo Restaurant in Chaiyapruek 2 Market also get the disinfectant treatment.

Besides the cleaning operations, the public relations department is also giving intense knowledge and information to the citizens on how to protect themselves from getting infected.


Health workers are imploring citizens to keep their bodies clean, wash their hands often, either with soap or with sanitizer gel, wear face masks and if available to wear face shields. The people are also strongly urged to clean all surfaces that people tend to touch or hold on to.

Health and cleaning workers help to clean and disinfect the Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sikh Temple in Soi 17, South Pattaya.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome expressed his concern saying, “Pattaya is home to Thais and foreigners and we want to keep our city safe for everyone who lives and works here. We’re in this together, so let’s do what’s right for our own survival.”

The cleaning and teaching operations will continue throughout the month of April and longer if the risk of the coronavirus infection has not been reduced or eradicated. (PCPR)

Waxing and face spa services at Grand Hall were found to be still open for business. They were ordered to close immediately and the Sanitation Department will take further action.
The Pattaya Tourist Police Office was not spared in the rigorous cleansing operations.



Public Health Office, Pattaya City and officers from Environment Office distribute impart information and advice to the local residents.
A health worker sprays disinfectant at the Father Ray School for Children with Special Needs.



The Chaiyapruek 2 Market was closed so the workers could do a thorough job of spraying disinfectant.
Workers use heavy-duty water hoses to wash and clean the premises of Wat Sawangfah Pruektaram Temple in Naklua.

Holy Buddhist statues are respectfully cleaned with disinfectant spray as part of the full cleansing of Wat Chong Lom.





