Pattaya fighting desperately to protect city from coronavirus

In a desperate attempt to protect Pattaya and its citizens against the dreaded corona virus, authorities have gone all out in operations to cleanse the streets, buildings, homes and public places of any germs and impurities that could put the lives of our people at risk.







The city cleaning is a joint effort between Pattaya City’s Disease Prevention and Control Division, Disease Control Section, Public Health Office, Pattaya City and officers from the Environment Office.

Besides the cleaning operations, the public relations department is also giving intense knowledge and information to the citizens on how to protect themselves from getting infected.







Health workers are imploring citizens to keep their bodies clean, wash their hands often, either with soap or with sanitizer gel, wear face masks and if available to wear face shields. The people are also strongly urged to clean all surfaces that people tend to touch or hold on to.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome expressed his concern saying, “Pattaya is home to Thais and foreigners and we want to keep our city safe for everyone who lives and works here. We’re in this together, so let’s do what’s right for our own survival.”

The cleaning and teaching operations will continue throughout the month of April and longer if the risk of the coronavirus infection has not been reduced or eradicated. (PCPR)

























