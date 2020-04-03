National Curfew imposed in bid to stop Coronavirus outbreak, effective today (April 3)

BANGKOK, April 2– Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has announced a curfew between 10 pm – 4 am starting from Friday in order to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.







In his televised address Thursday evening, Prayut said the nationwide curfew was imposed under the state of the emergency decree that had been declared between March 26 and April 30.

The prime minister urged people not to do panic-buying as they could buy necessities during daytime.

There would be exemption for such people as medical professionals and individuals granted permissions, according to Prayut.

Violators of the curfew order could face a two-year imprisonment and a fine up to 40,000 baht.

The premier called on Thai people for cooperation to reduce the number of coronavirus infections together.

Prayut made the announcement after holding a meeting of the government’s Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The Center reported the country’s Covid-19 cases increased to 1,875 with 104 new cases. Three more deaths have been confirmed, the country’s death toll to 15.

Thai police have since last week set up hundreds of checkpoints on roads around the country as part of the state of emergency measures.(TNA)

