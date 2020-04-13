49 cured Covid-19 patients wish to donate plasma to Thai Red Cross

BANGKOK-The Thai Red Cross Society has advised that 49 cured COVID-19 patients wish to donate their plasma. Cured COVID-19 patients are asked to register for plasma donation online.







The National Blood Service, of the Thai Red Cross Society, has advised that cured COVID-19 patients who wish to make plasma donations have to register online, to enable efficient screening of the donor’s health and medical records, to ensure the safety of both the donors and the receivers.

Those wishing to donate plasma must be asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, discharged from hospital and healthy. They must also have completed a 14-day self-quarantine at home. Donors will be tested for the virus 14-days prior to donating blood and must be between 17-60 years old and weigh more than 50 kilograms.

Those who have already registered online, will later be contacted for a medical record screening and to make an appointment for the plasma to be tested. Currently, there are 49 cured COVID-19 patients who have registered online.(NNT)











