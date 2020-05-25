Thailand government strives to help people in all sectors of society

Prof. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Government Spokesperson, responded about the slandering made by opposition parties on the Government’s undertakings that the primary mission of the Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, is to help out people of all sectors, especially low-income earners and farmers, in a tangible manner through implementation of various projects and measures.







The Prime Minister has always emphasized that his taking over the office is to put conflicts, that have prevailed over many years, to an end, and promote reconciliation. At the same time, the Government strives to implement a number of development projects, i.e., transport network infrastructure projects (development of over 160km of MRTs in Bangkok and vicinity, high-speed rail linked 3 airport project, etc.) for future convenience, and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) to promote foreign direct investment.





The Government has also successfully solved IUU fishing problem which resulted in the European Union formally announcing the lifting of the “yellow card” imposed on Thailand since 2015. Suppression of influence people is also the Government’s continued effort through an integrative operation of the military, police, and administrative offices.

The Government Spokesperson responded to the Opposition’s slandering on the Government’s failure to solve economic problem that at this moment, countries across the world have in fact been through economic recession due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. In this situation, however, Thailand has been recognized worldwide for its efficient measures to curb the disease, and according to a survey, majority of people are satisfied with the Government’s endeavors in tackling COVID-19. In terms of investment, Thailand also ranks 1st, among 73 countries included in a survey, as the best place to start a business, which demonstrates investors’ confidence in the country’s potentials.

The Government Spokesperson emphasized that people’s solidarity is now very crucial for the country to get through the crisis, and called on all sides to work together for the people and national interests. This is not the time to incite conflicts for any political gain. (Thaigov.go.th)











