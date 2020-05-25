Thailand logs one new Covid-19 death

CHUMPHON –Chumphon Provincial Public Health Office reported one more Covid-19 death, the 56-year-old woman with pre-existing health conditions.

The woman had underlying health conditions. She had the end-stage renal disease, diabetes and hypertension.







She was the province’s sixth confirmed Covid-19 case and was admitted to Chumphonkhetudomsakdi Hospital on March 29.

She developed acute respiratory failure, bloodstream infection and heart attack. She died after midnight on May 24.

The new death in Chumphon raised the province’s total death toll to three.

The province reported 21 total Covid-19 cases including 17 patients who had already recovered.

There have been no new cases in the past 30 days. (TNA)











