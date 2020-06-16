Thailand extends discounts on LPG for households and NGV for taxis

The current discount campaigns on LPG and NGV will be extended by 1-3 months, according to the latest resolution from the Committee on Energy Policy Administration (CEPA).







The discount campaign on household LPG gas will be extended until September this year, from the initial campaign expiry this month. The campaign offers 45 baht discount per 15-kilogram LPG cylinder for households, making the retail price now 318 baht. Holders of the government’s welfare card will also receive 100 baht per person per month discount.

The discount for NGV gas for taxis, vans, and buses is now extended until the end of July, reducing the retail price of NGV at service stations from 13.62 baht per kilogram to 10.62 baht per kilogram.

These discounts have been extended to help aid the economy which has been affected by COVID-19 restriction measures, even after the reopening of many businesses in Phase 4 of restrictions easing.

The CEPA has also approved a new oil pricing calculation at refineries, which will result in 0.5 baht per liter reduction in retail oil prices in general. The new calculation will be effective from 17th June.(NNT)











