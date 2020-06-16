No new local cases in Thailand for 22nd straight day

Thailand reported no new local coronavirus transmission for 22 consecutive days while people were urged not to lower guard against Covid-19.







Panprapa Yongtrakul, deputy spokeswoman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the country recorded no new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours and no new deaths.

Six more patients discharged from hospitals and 84 Covid-19 patients are being treated at hospitals, she said.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

The total cases remain at 3,135 with the total death toll unchanged at 58.

The spokeswoman said globally, Covid-19 cases rose to 8.1 million and the death toll reached more than 444,000. The United States had the most accumulated cases, followed by Brazil and Russia.

In Asia, India has the most infection rate with the daily confirmed cases of about 10,000 on average since the beginning of June, followed by Pakistan at 5,000 cases per day. (TNA)











