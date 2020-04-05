Thailand communicates with people, tourists on first night of curfew

BANGKOK – A curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. came into force last night in an effort to reduce people’s movements and gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19. Security officials on Friday night ramped up their patrols and checkpoints, telling villagers to stay at home.







The Chief of Defense Forces, Gen Pornpipat Benyasri, the security chief of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), on Friday night presided over the dispatch of emergency crime suppression units at the Celebration Arch, located at Odeon Circle on Yaowarat Road, Bangkok.

He then observed operations at a joint checkpoint at Wat Buddhasiam in Don Muang, Bangkok.

In Pattani, local authorities dispatched some 300 officials, from the police, military, and administrative agencies, on patrol missions and to be stationed at checkpoints, telling villagers to stay inside their houses from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m.

At Pattani’s night market, only a few shops were open on Friday night. They closed earlier than usual.

In Phang Nga, 94 policemen, officials and sailors from Phang Nga Naval Base have been dispatched to enforce the curfew and other regulations.

In Chiang Mai, some 200 officials operated 47 checkpoints across the province last night. Prior to 10 p.m., many people were found using the main roads to commute, while foreign tourists were still found hanging out at Tha Phae gate, where officials informed them of the curfew rules and asked them to return to their accommodation.

Outside Chiang Mai city, villagers cooperated well in the first night of the curfew. Convenience stores, usually open 24 hours, are now closing at 10 p.m. (NNT)











