Thai inventors design delivery robots to aid medical personnel fight coronavirus

BANGKOK – ‘Pinto’ robots protect medical personnel from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) with a program to aid them to treat patients remotely.





Prof Supot Techavorasinskun, dean of the Faculty of Engineering, and Assoc Prof Witaya Wannasuphoprasit, director of the faculty’s International School of Engineering, said the faculty implemented its CURoboCovid project that was turning 100 hospital food carts into remotely controlled ‘Pinto’ quarantine delivery robots for hospitals in the country.

They said such robots equipped with the “Quarantine Tele Presence” remote communication system has been used successfully at the emergency department of Ramathibodi Hospital in Bangkok.

‘Pinto’ robots were designed to be user-friendly, are small enough to move around patients’ beds and are easy to be sanitized. They reduce risks for doctors and nurses and help them cope with the shortages of personal protective equipment suits. (TNA)











