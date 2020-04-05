Thai curfew breakers face imprisonment or/and heavy fine

BANGKOK – The police have warned any person found outside during curfew hours, without a legitimate reason, will be prosecuted.







Royal Thai Police spokesman, Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo, said all 421 checkpoints will now focus on the enforcement of the law against those not complying with the measures, and on limiting inter-provincial travel to minimum.

He said the police are now working with the military and administrative agencies to create a rapid response network of officials across the country to detect and prosecute violators of emergency regulations.

Only some people are allowed to go out during curfew hours, namely medical professionals, bank workers, night shift workers and passengers travelling to and from the airport.

Cargo and delivery drivers of essential products, farm products, drugs and medical supplies, newspapers, fuel, parcels, export and import products are allowed to work during curfew hours, as well as passengers and drivers heading to a quarantine facility. Some travel may be allowed during curfew hours if necessary, requiring authorization from the officials.

Those working or commuting home during curfew hours should carry an identification card and certification letter from their employer to be presented on demand. The letter must clearly state company or agency’s name, work unit, position and valid reasons for curfew travel.

Violators of the curfew will face a maximum of 2 years imprisonment, or up to 40,000 baht in fine, or both. (NNT)











