Thailand arranges ‘villa quarantine’ as bubble area for arriving tourists in Phuket

Phuket province is ready to welcome 70 international visitors staying at Sri Panwa resort arriving on 21 February on a special Villa Quarantine arrangement.

Deputy Governor of Phuket Pichet Panapong has presided over the provincial communicable diseases committee’s meeting, where health officials have discussed the protocols for the villa quarantine arrangement for 70 visitors from Bali, Indonesia, who will be staying at Sri Panwa resort in the island province.







According to provincial officials, the villa quarantine arrangement will still follow the 14-day quarantine rule, however with certain activities allowed with minimal physical contact along with other protective measures in place.







One of the concept discussed for the villa quarantine arrangement is the designation of such facility as a bubble area, where the entry into the bubble will be allowed to persons necessary, while people leaving the bubble area must be screened and tested.







Mr Pichet said provincial health officials have agreed with the villa quarantine arrangement, provided that strict disease control measures are implemented along with 3 swab tests for each person, and that a Standard of Operation (SOP) to be drafted and inspected by disease control officials in advance.







He said when carried out successfully, this villa quarantine arrangement can be used as a model for other provinces to start accepting international visitors. (NNT)











