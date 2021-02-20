Thailand joins hand with logistics provider DKSH to distribute vaccine arriving from China Feb 24

BANGKOK – The Government Pharmaceutical Organization has joined hands with logistics provider DKSH to distribute doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China set to arrive later this month, ensuring effective distribution to targeted population via temperature-controlled transport.







The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) Managing Director Withoon Danwiboon has signed an agreement with Mr John Clare, DKSH’s Vice President on Healthcare for Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, on the distribution of the first 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Sinovac, China, which are expected to arrive at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport on 24 February.







Under this agreement, DKSH will provide storage and logistical services free of charge, using DKSH’s equipment to transport the vaccine at optimal temperature.

After customs and FDA clearance, the vaccine will be stored at the DKSH’s facility while pending inspection by the Department of Medical Sciences before distributing to distribution hospitals. The inspection process is expected to take 5-7 days. DKSH will also provide these services free of charge for the second and third shipments of Sionvac vaccine from China to Thailand in March and April.







Hospitals currently have refrigerators used for influenza vaccine available to handle COVID-19 vaccines at the initial phase of rollout. However, the Ministry of Public Health has approved a budget for hospitals to procure more refrigerators that will be needed as the vaccine rollout expands.







With 114 years of in Thailand, DKSH has been a key provider of logistics for pharmaceutical products in Thailand, with experiences of influenza vaccine transport in Thailand since 2010. The company also has a range of equipment and packaging to control the temperature of shipment, including 300 refrigerating trucks. (NNT)











