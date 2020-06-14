Thailand approves ‘Travel Bubble’ concept for international visitors

BANGKOK-In addition to the announcement of Phase 4 restrictions being eased, the government’s COVID-19 center has agreed on a resumption of international tourism within a ‘Travel Bubble’ with precautionary measures in place to prevent another viral outbreak.







The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) Spokesman, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin revealed the government has approved in principle the reopening of the country to international visitors, but limited to those from countries where the outbreak is well controlled.

The concept of a limited reopening to countries within a ‘Travel Bubble’was proposed by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and will start with business persons and international patients seeking medical services by appointment in Thailand. Visitors must hold travel insurance, have tested negative for COVID-19 prior to travel, and be easily located by the authorities once in Thailand.

The Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, has ordered the establishment of sub-committees to consider other safety measures, to ensure Thai people will benefit from the reopening, and that there will not be another local outbreak.(NNT)











