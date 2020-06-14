Thai PM receives 500,000 face masks from Huawei Technologies (Thailand)

BANGKOK-Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Company Limited donated 500,000 protective masks to the Thai government, to support the fight against COVID-19.







Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, thanked the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Huawei Technologies (Thailand), Abel Deng for the donation. Gen. Prayut said he is glad that the company will work with Thailand in telecommunications development, particularly the development of the fifth generation (5G) of wireless communication technology, which is an important policy of the government. He added that Thailand is ready to enhance its capabilities to become the regional leader in technology.





The CEO said his company has projects to support Thailand by using digital innovations and the country’s 5G networks. The company plans to build a 5G Ecosystem Innovation Center and launch a cloud service to help revive the Thai economy. He praised the Prime Minister for his commitment to and success in controlling the spread of COVID-19. (NNT)











