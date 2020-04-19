Thailand adjusts fruit distribution plan as exports suffer from COVID-19

Thai Ministry of Commerce is putting more emphasis on domestic markets for fruit sales this year, as the export sector is suffering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The Ministry wants to see more fruit sold from grocery trucks that deliver items right to a customers’ home.







A caravan of Blue Flag grocery trucks has been dispatched from Talaad Thai, a supersized wholesale market for groceries, to sell grocery items to villagers where they live, and communities in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces.

These 350 grocery trucks will be selling fruit and vegetables, as well as essential items such as eggs, instant noodles, palm oil, and hand sanitizers.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit, said that the ministry is working with the Thai Agricultural Wholesale Market Association, the Thai Fresh Market Association, and the National Farmers Federation to adjust this year’s fruit distribution plan, affected by logistics and export issues.

The Commerce Ministry will be putting more emphasis on domestic markets, both online and offline, where wholesale markets across the country will help supply fruit to fresh markets, modern malls, and grocery trucks. Provincial commercial affairs officials are tasked with becoming salespersons for produce in their province.

Thailand Post will be providing free transportation for at least 200 tons of fruit to help cooperatives, community enterprises, and farmers sell their produce online on Thailand Post Mart, as well as other e-commerce platforms including Lazada and Shopee. (NNT)









