Thai courier services inspected for safety and hygiene standards

As most people are now staying at home, delivery services have become essential to send food and other items to people’s homes. The Office of the Consumer Protection Board is now actively inspecting delivery companies to ensure safety and hygiene measures are being observed, for the health and safety of customers.





A Prime Minister’s Office Minister Tewan Liptapallop, a supervisor of the Office of The Consumer Protection Board (OCPB), visited Samut Prakan province to inspect the delivery operations of Kerry Express.

Kerry Express is one of the 17 delivery services that have pledged to cooperate with the OCPB on the health and safety measures of their delivery services in order to prevent disease transmission through delivery operators during the pandemic, as well as to ensure fair service fees.

The inspection at Kerry Express’ warehouse today showed that the company cooperates fully with the OCPB’s measures. (NNT)









