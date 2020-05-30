Thai tourism industry, the hardest hit sector in urgent need of financial relief measures

Bangkok – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports recently held a meeting with executives and officials from related government agencies as well as representatives from 13 sectors in the Thai tourism industry to discuss financial and fiscal relief measures aimed at driving the economy in the post-COVID-19 era.







H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said, “The meeting focusses on ways to retain Thailand’s tourism competitiveness and help the Thai tourism industry prepare for the realities of travel in the post-COVID-19 era, so to remain one of the country’s key economic drivers.

The Ministry has appointed a special committee to overhaul the financial and fiscal relief measures for every sector in the Thai tourism industry suffering the business downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The special committee is to come up with proposed financial and fiscal relief measures as well as rehabilitation plans that cover all dimensions of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The revamped measures and plans are to prepare every sector in the Thai tourism industry to be ready to kick-start their business in the post-COVID-19 reality.

Mr. Phiphat added, “The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is pleased to take the lead role in coordinating and helping the Thai tourism industry to survive and recover from the crisis.”

The 13 sectors in the Thai tourism industry include tour guides; accommodation establishments; land transportation; air transportation; inbound tourism businesses; outbound tourism businesses; domestic tourism businesses; business events; food and beverage; recreation; tourist shops, and domestic and international tourism relations.

Also attending the meeting were officials and representatives from the Fiscal Policy Office, Ministry of Finance, and Government Savings Bank. (tatnews.org)

















