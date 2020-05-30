TAT Sydney Office launches ‘Amazing Thailand Specialist’ for Oceania travel industry

Sydney– The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Sydney Office, is excited to announce the launch of a brand-new learning and development program for travel agents across Australia and New Zealand. The “Amazing Thailand Specialist” program aims to help travel agents learn more about Thailand’s many and varied tourism offerings while in lockdown, with incentives and rewards for agents including gift vouchers and stays at several luxury hotels in Thailand.







The Amazing Thailand Specialist program is designed to inspire and enable travel agents and wholesalers in Australia and New Zealand to improve their destination knowledge and help create dream trips for their clients. The program features a series of modules which will be rolled out over the next few months commencing 28 May 2020 (AEST). The first two modules are available now, including ‘What Makes Thailand Amazing?’ and ‘Central Thailand’ with fresh content including videos and virtual tours.

Agents are invited to complete eight online training modules, each of which includes interactive quizzes, to become a certified Amazing Thailand Specialist. There is a selection of fantastic prizes up for grabs on completion of each module, and once all eight are completed, agents are in the running to win one of six hotel vouchers worth up to AU$2300.

Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Asia and South Pacific) said, “We are taking this opportunity to upskill and retrain all our partners, all stakeholders and everyone involved about the new normal of the tourism industry, which we are now facing. Not only in terms of demand, but also from the supply side. We are still promoting Thailand’s core assets such as our beautiful culture, fabulous Thai food, warm hospitality, wonderful beaches and most of all, our people, Thai people.”

To register for the Amazing Thailand Specialist program, please visit Amazing Thailand Specialist.

About the TAT Sydney Office

The TAT Sydney office has been in operation for over 20 years and is funded by the Government of Thailand. TAT Sydney operates as a marketing, public relations and administration branch of the TAT, with the Head Office in Bangkok.





The Sydney office is responsible for the regional area of Australia and New Zealand. The main objective of the Tourism Authority of Thailand is to promote the country of Thailand as a holiday destination.

For Media Enquiries Contact:

Tourism Authority of Thailand

Level 20, 56 Pitt Street,

Sydney NSW 2000

Email: [email protected]

(tatnews.org)











