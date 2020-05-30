TAT Dubai Office taps social media to build brand loyalty for ‘Amazing Thailand’

Bangkok, 27 May, 2020, at 09.00 Hrs. – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Dubai Office has found a unique way to publicize the ‘Thai way’ and build brand loyalty for Amazing Thailand during the age of COVID-19 via social media platforms.







Called ‘Thailand Virtually’, the initiative has received enough content from tourism partners in Thailand to create 13 video clips by presenting the Thai way across four themes. Published via Facebook and Instagram LIVE from 9 April, 2020, it has provided followers with the opportunity to experience the Thai way when practicing social distancing in which they can follow from home.





This was followed by the ‘Stay Home and Enjoy Thai Delicacies Online Tactical Marketing Campaign’ from 13 May to 22 May, 2020. It invited Emirati citizens and residents of Dubai to follow, like, comment, or post on Facebook and Instagram, and tag two friends. From that five winners were selected each day to receive the ‘Thai Food Set’ award from a Thai restaurant in Dubai (valued at approximately 200 AED each) and delivered directly to their homes.

Both of these activities were conducted during the Dubai government’s curfew, which effectively showed concern during the global pandemic, and spread joy out to the communities through Thai food with people sheltering in place. It helped boost social media engagement and increase the number of potential tourists for the post-COVID-19 period.











