Thai temple ‘Wat Arun’ offers free meals for people affected by Coronavirus ‘Lockdown’

BANGKOK – A Buddhist temple provides free meals for people in Bangkok during the partial Covid-19 lockdown.

Wat Arun temple which is famous for its picturesque pagoda on the bank of the Chao Phraya River has offered food to people affected by the closures of businesses and measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The temple has given free meals since last week as instructed by the Supreme Patriarch. Public health officials, police officers and volunteers helped the temple in organizing the handing out of meals and beverages two times a day.

Not only food, face masks and hand sanitizers are also among relief items.

Wat Arun also plans to distribute rice and food items to people in impoverished communities.

The temple has closed its ordination hall, pagoda and all chapels that are usually crowded with tourists until April 30. Alms-giving to monks is still allowed but from only small group of people. (TNA)











