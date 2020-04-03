Thailand reopens four ports on Mekong River to handle cargo

CHIANG RAI – Thailand has reopened four ports on the Mekong River that had been closed since March 21 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.







These ports in Thailand’s northernmost province of Chiang Rai are normally handling large cargo volumes exported to and imported from China.

Chiang Rai Governor ordered the closures of these ports as well as cargo terminals and border crossings, leaving only two bridges over the Mekong River in Chiang Kong and Mae Sai districts to remain open.

As the situation in China has improved, the Governor ordered reopening of the ports in Chiang Saen to allow only cargo shipment.

The temporary closures of the ports have resulted in cargo piled up at port terminals and shortages of daily necessities, not only in Thailand but also in Myanmar’s border towns that rely on imports from Thailand.

The operations of the ports are however limited to only three days a week.

Travelers are still not allowed port entry.

Last year, the two-way border trade at Mekong River ports in Chiang Kong district amounted to THB12 billion. (TNA)











