Thai PM concerned about crowded Bang Saen Beach on holidays

By Pattaya Mail
Bang Saen beach was crowded with holiday makers from Chonburi and surrounding provinces on Wednesday.
BANGKOK – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha warned people to avoid crowded places after seeing huge crowds visiting the Bang Saen beach in Chon Buri province.

The prime minister said he was worried with the pictures of heavy traffic congestion in the vicinity of Bang Saen and people sitting close to one another on the beach on a national holiday on June 3.



“Do not forget to take care of yourself. Wear face masks. If young children or family members are infected, you will be in trouble… People should avoid crowded tourist destinations and turn to other destinations instead,” Gen Prayut said.

If the incident at Bang Saen recurs, the government may postpone the 4th phase of business/activity lockdown relaxation, he said.

The prime minister also said that officials were considering if the 14-day quarantine duration for returnees should increase as many quarantined returnees were infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). (TNA)

Cars were seen covering up the whole parking space along the Bang Saen beach.
Tourists enjoyed the breeze, the sea and the sun of Bang Saen beach on the midweek holiday.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha
