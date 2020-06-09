Thai people more alert to risks of COVID-19 infection

BANGKOK– A survey has found that people significantly improved their protection against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in May after previous recklessness.

The International Health Policy Program of the Public Health Ministry, the World Health Organization’s South-East Asia Regional Office, the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, the Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital, the National Health Security Office and the National Statistical Office of Thailand conducted the survey on 25,623 people on May 22-28 after the relaxation of business and activity lockdowns.







The survey found that people raised their protection against COVID-19 compared with their reckless behaviors in the previous week.

Health-conscious behavioral percentages among respondents rose from 87.2% during May 15 and 21 to 91.5% for the use of face masks, from 79.8% to 83.2% for hand wash with soap or alcohol gel, from 79.7% to 82.7% for eating hot food and using personal serving spoons, from 58.7% to 65.2% for 2-meter social distancing, from 53.7% to 56.9% for refraining from touching faces, and from 70.6% to 74.8% for overall self-protection.



The survey also found that 57.4% of respondents had been reckless on anti-COVID protection previously for seeing the smaller numbers of new COVID-19 patients and better disease control. 36.6% said they felt they had low risks of disease contraction and 28.4% said their everyday routines prevented them from self-protection.

Besides, 66% of respondents sometimes went out, 55.3% were not allowed to work from home, 29.6% worked from home on some days or some weeks, and only 15.1% were allowed to always work from home. (TNA)











