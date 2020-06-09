Temple of the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok reopened to visitors

BANGKOK – The Temple of the Emerald Buddha reopened to visitors on Sunday after having been closed for over two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.







On the first day of its reopening, only a handful of people visited the Temple located on the ground of the Grand Place in Bangkok.

Visitors wishing to pay homage to the Emerald Buddha, regarded as the national palladium, must follow heath and disease control measures.

Other sacred religious sites in Bangkok including the City Pillar Shrine and Wat Phra Chetuphon Temple also reopened to the public.

The number of people is limited to enter at a time. All visitors must wear face coverings and pass health screening before entering the sites. (TNA)

