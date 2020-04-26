Thai Minister seeks public cooperation to stop forest fire in Doi Inthanon, Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI – The Minister of Natural Resources and Environment has offered his moral support to firefighters at Doi Inthanon, urging the officials to communicate with villagers about the consequences of forest burning.







The Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Warawut Silpa-archa, led a team to Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai, where he met national park officials, community leaders, volunteers and forest firefighters.

Minister Warawut has expressed his encouragement and appreciation to the officials, and delivered food supply through community leaders.

Loading…

The visiting officials received a briefing on forest fires on Doi Inthanon, where the main causes are hunting and foraging, conflicts and farmland expansion.

The Minister urged the officials to communicate with villagers on the consequences of forest burning, as he believes villagers should cherish the forest close to which they live.

He has than asked national park officials to renovate tourism attractions to welcome visitors, when travel is allowed to resume after the COVID-19 crisis, as well as manage occupational lands for villagers to prevent encroaching further into the forest. (NNT)









Loading…



