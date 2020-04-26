Thai PM orders help for jobless, homeless people

BANGKOK – The Prime Minister has ordered related agencies to provide assistance to jobless and homeless people, and pledges to offer help to all groups of people, while asking the general public to comply with COVID-19 pandemic control measures.







Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, and related agencies to provide assistance to unemployed persons and homeless people seeking shelter in public spaces.

The ministries were ordered to provide food to these people, register them in a database, and provide assistance to unemployed persons who wish to travel back to their hometown.

The Prime Minister said the government is well aware of disruptions caused by measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 among the general public. He has stressed the government will be providing help to all groups of people as best it can, asking members of the general public seeking assistance to contact their local administration.(NNT)









