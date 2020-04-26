Samui Island discharges last 4 COVID-19 patients

SURAT THANI – The COVID-19 pandemic affecting many provinces has improved significantly. In Surat Thani, a province in Southern Thailand, the last few patients on Samui Island have now tested negative to the virus and have been discharged from the hospital. There haven’t been any new cases on the island over the past 14 days.







Ko Samui hospital has discharged the last four COVID-19 patients on the island after they recovered in hospital and tested negative to the virus.

The four patients belong to the family of a member of staff working at a private hospital on Samui Island. All of them are now required to self-isolate in a designated facility for 14 days after being discharged from the hospital.

They have thanked the medical staff and all persons involved who cured them of COVID-19, urging the general public to take precautionary measures and comply with official recommendations.

There have been no reports of new cases of COVID-19 on Samui Island over the past 14 days.

In Narathiwat, Governor Ekkarat Leesen has dispatched a team of volunteer “White Coat Warriors” to be stationed at a local field hospital and the Galyanivadhanakarun Hospital treating COVID-19 patients. The team is comprised of three doctors, six nurses, and three helpers, who came from hospitals in the province. The governor has expressed his support and delivered roses as a token of appreciation to the volunteers.(NNT)









