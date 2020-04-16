Thai health ministry receives large donation from Swiss drug manufacturers to fight COVID-19

NONTHABURI – Authorities are discussing the possibility of relaxing measures to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) while ensuring public safety as the daily numbers of new cases are stable, Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.







The numbers of daily new cases had been stable for two weeks and showed that people were cooperating with disease control measures, he said.

“Disease control measure can be relieved if the stable numbers continue for a certain period. Doctors and outbreak specialists are discussing how to let people live a normal life safely without disease transmission if measures are relaxed,” Mr Anutin said.

The relaxation of disease control measures would be planned particularly for each region because disease situations were different in regions, he said.

Mr Anutin was speaking while receiving donations to support the treatment of COVID-19 patients and protect medical personnel. The donations included 7.75 million baht from drug manufacturers in Switzerland, 77,650 face shields and 310 droplet-proof boxes from MCOT Plc and three ventilators. (TNA)











