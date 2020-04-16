Thailand extends ban on inbound flights to April 30 to curb Covid-19

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has extended the ban on inbound flights to April 30 for continuation of measures to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.





The ban was first imposed on April 3 and was later extended to April 18.

CAAT’s director-general Chula Sukmanop said the third announcement on Wednesday extended the ban on inbound passenger flights from April 19 to 30 for continuation of measures to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.

The ban does not apply to state or military aircraft, emergency landing, technical landing without disembarkation, humanitarian, medical or relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo flights.

The passengers on board the aircraft will be subject to the measures under communicable disease law, such as 14-day state quarantine, and the regulation under the Emergency Decree on State of Emergency. (TNA)












