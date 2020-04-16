COVID-19 slows Thai lottery sales, draw postponed to May 16

NONTHABURI – The Government Lottery Office puts off the next lottery draw again, from May 2 to May 16.





GLO board chairman Patchara Anuntasilpa said that previously the April 1 draw had been postponed to May 2 but the government was imposing serious measures to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and lots of government lottery tickets had not been sold.

Therefore, he said, the GLO board rescheduled the April 1 draw on May 16; otherwise, attempts to quickly sell lottery tickets could spread the disease.

The rescheduled draw was set at the GLO at 2.30pm-4pm on May 16 and the May 16 lottery tickets were additionally called off, Mr Patchara said.

He said that the GLO board also ordered the GLO management to thoroughly study the possibility of selling lottery tickets online, its legal impacts and other impacts on vendors, buyers and general people. (TNA)











