Thai Health Min. determines guidelines for reducing congestion at hospitals

BANGKOK – The number of COVID-19 patients in Thailand is rising daily. The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has established guidelines for supporting treatment at public hospitals to reduce the risk of infection for other patients and medical personnel. They include reducing congestion at the hospitals and adjusting the treatment method for patients suffering from COVID-19, so that they will receive timely treatment.







In the MOPH’s statement, Dr. Somsak Akkasilp, Director-General of the Department of Medical Services (DMS), said the MOPH has established the guidelines in order to reduce the risk of cross infection. Patients whose health has improved will be allowed to receive medicine at a pharmacy near their home instead. Some medicines will be delivered by post. Some appointments for a health check might be postponed and some patients might be offered telemedicine. For patients whose health has not improved, the appointment will not be postponed. Emergency patients are able to access emergency room services as usual.

At the same time, the MOPH has adjusted the guidelines for the treatment of COVID-19 patients by allowing them to receive Favipiravir earlier. Those with no or only a few symptoms must be hospitalized for safety reasons to reduce the chance of spreading the disease to others. However, the important thing is the public must provide complete and accurate information.(NNT)











