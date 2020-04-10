Thai armed forces join activities to limit coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

BANGKOK – V Adm. Thani Kaewkao, Director General of Naval Civil Affairs Department, led naval officers, along with the Bangkok Noi District Office staff, to distribute leaflets which encourage people to wear a face mask in public places, stay two meters apart and frequently wash their hands to protect themselves from the virus. Pure alcohol from the Department of Naval Science was used to clean public areas around Wanglang Pier, Wang Lang Market and Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok Noi district. Most stores have been closed temporarily in accordance with the emergency decree.

Loading…

General Apirat Kongsompong, Commander in Chief of the Royal Thai Army, has instructed those in command nationwide to maintain continuity in the measures to control the COVID-19 outbreak, especially the measures which require military officers to return to their residences by 9 p.m. and screening of those who leave and enter the residential areas. For the Hanuman Guardian 2020 exercise, which has just completed, he said the authorities have been preparing to transfer personnel and armaments back to their country. He went on to say that he had instructed the local agencies to ensure that the transfer to the ports and airports will go smoothly.(NNT)











